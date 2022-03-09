Colorado recorded $151.1 million in recreational and medical marijuana sales in January, down 19% from January 2021, according to the state Department of Revenue.
Despite the drop, January exceeded the total for every January since recreational marijuana became legal in 2014 except 2021, according to a report released Wednesday.
In January, sales decreased 10% from December. Of the $151.1 million sold in January, more than 45% of all sales were made in Adams, Arapahoe and Denver counties, according to the report.
The report also showed the amount of taxes and fees collected by the state dropped in February. The state reports tax and fee revenue generated for the previous month, while sales is one month behind.
The state collected $28.1 million in taxes and fees in February, down 19% from February of last year, according to the report.
Tax and revenue fees collected by the state between January and February has fluctuated over the years as the state has reported a decrease in 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
Historical data shows that tax and revenue collection generally declines between January and February before slightly increasing in March, according to the report.