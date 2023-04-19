The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force has taken down a marijuana trafficking operation with suspected involvement in nationwide distribution, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The investigation took a year and the task force served search warrants in mid-April in five Fort Collins locations.

The searches revealed 1,000 marijuana plants, 200 pounds of cannabis products and byproducts, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and precious metals and guns, according to a news release.

The investigation also found evidence of tax evasion.

Colorado law limits personal, non-medical marijuana cultivation to six plants per resident over 21. Counties and municipalities can impose more of their own regulations on personal cultivation. Regardless, only licensed businesses can sell cannabis.

According to the news release, agencies that worked with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force on the investigation include:

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Fort Collins police

United States Postal Service

USPS Inspection Service

Colorado Department of Revenue

Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division

Colorado Department of Agriculture

U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency

National Guard Counter Drug Program

Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

Information about arrests, charges, suspects and court hearings has not been released.