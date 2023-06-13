At least 11 people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after two separate gunfights broke out in the heart of downtown Denver after the Nuggets' NBA championship win.

The first shooting happened at around 11:30 at 1441 Court Place located behind the Wellington Webb Municipal Office building.

Witnesses on social media reported that several people jumped out of a car with masks on and started shooting. One victim was transported to Denver Health with a gunshot wound, according to Denver police.

The second incident, a mass shooting at 20th and Market streets at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, injured 10 victims, including the suspect. Details are still coming in, but Denver police reported on Twitter that three of the victims were in critical condition and in surgery.

In an email to The Denver Gazette, Denve police said that "Each person who was shot in the two incidents is expected to survive their injuries." Police responded to both scenes "within seconds," according to DPD.

Alert: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Market St. Preliminary information indicates there are four victims who are being transported to the hospital. Officers took a possible suspect into custody who also has a suspected gunshot injury. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/AK2OrJngBr — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

The remaining victims, including the shooter, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Just hours earlier, thousands of people celebrated the Nuggets first NBA championship. Before these gun battles, there had been no violence reported by Denver police.

"This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available," Denver police tweeted.

Denver Health is expected to hold a press conference later Tuesday with details. This story will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.