Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wants to enter his final year at the helm of the Mile High City with eyes set “firmly on a city built on justice” as he runs “a city in motion” that he wants to watch thrive long after his term concludes.
Hancock outlined his priorities for Denver to have a fair and just economy for all, climate action and justice, improved public safety and accountable law enforcement, as well as continued investments in the city’s children in his last year as mayor.
While he is preparing to hand over the torch in a year, Hancock said every day until then is “an opportunity to improve the lives of every Denver resident.”
Over the past 11 years under his leadership, Hancock said Denver has been resilient, recovering from the Great Recession and now continuing to work toward recovery from the pandemic.
Through difficult times like these, Hancock said, justice has only continued to be delayed “far too long for far too many people.”
“The pandemic laid those injustices bare – deep, terrible, societal wounds. Correcting those injustices has been the pursuit of my time in public life,” Hancock said. “That purpose has been met by our residents who have never faltered in the face of crisis, who demanded better of us, and who worked alongside us to achieve great things. The people of Denver are always the catalyst of our resurgence.”