Denver Mayor Michael Hancock responded to the Denver City Council's $17.5 million budget adjustment with a $7.5 million compromise, according to a news release.
Hancock showed willingness to add $6.2 million to the budget for library improvements. Public parks and recreation centers benefit, netting an additional $500,00 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to improve security camera systems. Other projects resulted in a compromise where Hancock authorized some funding or found a way to explain why certain funding would not be needed.
While the Council requested the public safety budget receive an additional $650,000, Hancock denied the request. The Department of Public Safety would have used this money to buy software that makes responding to calls easier for first responders. Hancock said the city is already working on data integration and sharing solutions with existing systems.
"We recognize that there is room to innovate on this existing effort, and we commit to implementing a request for information in 2023 to better understand the city's options and the potential financial needs," according to Hancock's letter. "When we've completed the RFI, we will pursue available actions to ensure we have the funding necessary to act on the findings."
Where the Council requested millions for stop lights and pedestrian signals, Hancock approved $800,000.
In their original letter, the Council requested $11 million for traffic light and pedestrian signal improvements. Hancock refused the latter, arguing funding exists for pedestrian crosswalk systems in the Vision Zero, Safe Routes to School and the Neighborhood Management Transportation Plans. Hancock said those budgets allow for 10 to 12 additional pedestrian signals.
Hancock did approve an $800,000 increase to pay for stoplights in council districts, a far cry from the $8.8 million Council requested however.
"Currently, there are 12 fully funded traffic signals in design or construction," Hancock said. "As many of you are aware, installing new signals is a complicated and lengthy project that includes multiple stakeholders and requires acquisition of land in the right-of-way."
Before the council submitted its requests, the city's reserve fund balance was 15.1% for 2023. This is an improvement over last year when the fund balance was 14.1%. With the new additions, it is 15% — in line with the city's recommended reserve balance.
The budget process is far from over. The Council must host public hearings, where residents can weigh in on the budget and what they would like to see prioritized. The first is scheduled for Monday night, with a second on Oct. 24. The final vote is Nov. 17.