FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28, 2022. Colorado's secretary of state says a statewide recount has confirmed that indicted County Clerk Peters who alleged voting fraud lost her primary election last month. Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, that Mesa County Clerk Peters picked up 13 more votes in the recount of the votes cast election to determine who the state's next Republican candidate for secretary of state. Peters ended up with about 29% of the votes cast.