Following the discovery of methamphetamine contamination in Denver-area public spaces, notably public libraries, Arapahoe County Public Health launched an informational site for business owners and other facility managers with questions about testing and remediation.

Here's the information county officials offered in response to frequently asked questions.

What is methamphetamine?

Commonly referred to as meth, it is a highly addictive chemical substance that affects the body's central nervous system. It is usually used through smoking, swallowing, snorting or injection and can come in several forms, including:

A crystalline white powder that is odorless, bitter to the taste and easily dissolved

Crystal meth that looks like glass fragments or shiny bluish-white colored rocks

What is meth contamination and where is it found?

Meth residue occurs in any place where someone smokes meth, including public spaces. It is sticky and can be difficult to clean.

What are the health risks of secondhand exposure to meth contaminants?

Breathing air or touching surfaces contaminated with meth residue is considered secondary exposure.

Health risks are considered low from secondary exposure in public spaces and higher in houses, apartments, hotel rooms and vehicles where meth is manufactured or used over long time periods.

Infants and young children are most vulnerable to these health risks.

Exposure can cause:

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Dizziness

Headaches

Nausea

Skin irritation

Chemical burns

When is meth testing and remediation required?

Colorado statutes and regulations require properties contaminated with meth use to be cleaned in accordance with standards established by the state Board of Health.

A surface is considered contaminated when a sample measures 0.5 micrograms per 100 square centimeters or higher.

The regulation requires meth testing if one or more of the following exist:

Results collected by a certified consultant are positive

A law enforcement bust involving meth occurs at the property

Documented evidence confirms that meth has been used, stored, processed or manufactured in the property

If you simply suspect that meth has been used in your facility, the regulation does not require testing.

Tests must be performed by a state-certified consultant and clean-up must be done by a certified contractor independent from the consultant.

After the property is cleaned, clearance testing must be conducted to ensure the results are in accordance with state standards.

Who do these regulations apply to?

The regulations were adopted with residential properties in mind. Testing of large public or commercial buildings is not required under Colorado regulations.

When testing is required, Colorado law allows larger commercial buildings to apply for a testing variance by submitting a request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Editor's note: The answers here are lifted from the county's meth resources website — https://www.arapahoegov.com/2348/Methamphetamine-Resources.