Most non-essential government offices will close this Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday, meaning that only essential government services, such as emergency response, will be available.
Government closures include:
- The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
- Federal courts
- Libraries
- United States Postal Service (USPS)
- Animal shelters
- City Council
- Human Services
- Office of the Medical Examiner
- Trash, recycling and compost collection
Government services that will remain open include:
- Denver Health
- Fire Department
- Police Department
- Denver International Airport (DIA)
These lists are not comprehensive. Be sure to call or check the website of any government office before visiting on Veterans Day.
While the United States Postal Service (USPS) will close for the holiday, FedEx and UPS remain open.
Many banks and credit unions will also close. Be sure to call or check your bank's hours before making the trip. Mobile banking and drive-up ATMs will be open.