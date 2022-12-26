Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.
Promoted
The American Petroleum Institute named Lynn Granger as the new region director for the Midwest and Mountain West regions, according to a news release.
Granger has served as executive director for API Colorado since 2019.
“It's very exciting. It's a little daunting,” Granger said in an interview with The Denver Gazette. “I've been in charge of one state for the last three and a half years, so to take on an additional dozen or so is a challenge. But I'm excited.”
Granger’s focus will expand from primarily production to Midwest issues that include pipelines and refineries. She said the challenging atmosphere in Colorado has prepared her well on both the political and regulatory fronts.
“We don't have to make a choice between the energy we need and protecting the environment,” said Granger. “Both here in Colorado and in the U.S., I think we need to increase production so that we can keep energy costs low for consumers here at home, but also provide energy to our allies abroad. International events have shown that we need to be energy independent here in the U.S.”
Denver Gazette reporter Scott Weiser contributed to this story.
Promoted
Lakewood-based Encore Electric Inc. shored up its top leadership with the announcement of a new president, chief executive officer and chief operating officer, according to a news release.
Former COO Andy Gordon assumes the role of president, while Willis Wiedel has been named CEO and Wade Stencel takes over for Gordon as the company's chief operating officer. Stencel formerly served as the company's vice president of preconstruction and estimating.
“As Encore Electric nears 20 years in business, we have a huge opportunity to continue with our legacy as an organization,” CEO Wiedel said in the news release. “These announcements are proof that we look within our team to bring up individuals into new roles. This is a testament to the success of our planned leadership succession at Encore Electric.”
Wiedel is one of the original founding members of Encore Electric. During his nearly 20 years as president, Encore Electric "has grown tremendously and has become known for its superior customer service and commitment to the development of people," according to the release.
His new role as CEO will "allow him to take a step back from the day-to-day business challenges and focus on providing the corporate leadership team and management groups top-notch service, expertise, and intelligence," according to the release.
Founded in 2003, Encore Electric Inc. is a private, employee-owned company with almost 1,000 employees.