Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Now Open

Consignment-to-retail car dealer CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) opened its first Colorado lot at 8120 W. Tufts Ave., Denver, where the former Alpine Buick was located.

The Richmond, Va.-based company has also recently announced expansion to Las Vegas and Plano, Texas.

“I am thrilled the day is here that guests in the Mile High city are able to experience CarLotz’s one-of-a-kind consignment-to-retail model,” said Michael Bor, co-founder and CEO in a statement.

A consignment car has a private owner and the dealer sells it for them.

"Whether in-hub or online, we want to provide exceptional customer service," said Bor.

The company uses “strategic pricing, a 133-point inspection, cleaning services, photographing and advertising the vehicle.”

It has locations in California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. It is hiring for its Denver location; openings are posted at www.carlotz.com/careers.

Co-working franchiser Phenix Salon Suites opened its newest Colorado location in Edgewater, 1931 Sheridan Blvd.

The chain's 21st location is owned by David Takeda and Yelena Sandler. There are two other locations in Denver at the Tamarac Shopping Center and the Shops at Northfield.

“As we evaluated our goals and looked at different business concepts, Phenix Salon Suites kept hitting the mark each time. Its resilient model and ease of ownership really appealed to my wife and I,” said Takeda in a statement. “The opportunity to bring Phenix Salon Suites to the up-and-coming Edgewater community felt like a perfect fit as this neighborhood is on a fast track for growth. Yelena and I look forward to helping other local lifestyle entrepreneurs accomplish their goals and begin their own journey to business ownership.”

Stylists can rent month-to-month, which includes styling chair, shampoo chair, two cabinets and a hair dryer.