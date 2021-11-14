NOW OPEN

WOWorks brand announced the opening of its newest Garbonzo Mediterranean Fresh location in Lakewood, 14740 W. Colfax Ave. It’s near Colorado Mills, off Denver West Colorado Mills Boulevard.

“We are excited to introduce our brand in West Denver and fill the area’s demand for healthy, authentic Mediterranean dining options,” WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy said in a statement. “It’s both humbling and exciting to expand our brand and nutritious food into the Lakewood community.”

It’s the eighth Colorado location for Garbanzo, with others from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs.

Officials say the “food comes from the healthiest region in the world and is rooted in traditional meals that haven’t changed in a thousand years,” according to the release. Menus include stuffed pitas, laffas, traditional gyros, bowl plates and salads (with hummus, of course).

PROMOTIONS AND NEW HIRES

Fresh off the completion of its $80 million renovation, Sheraton Denver Downtown officials announced a slate of promotions and new hires “despite a difficult labor pool,” according to a release.

New hires include Leorah Young, senior catering sales executive; Jessica Swensen, destination sales executive; and Chris Beck as senior sales executive.

Promotions include Deseri Martinez to senior sales executive.

“We are honored to have such an accomplished group of individuals joining our team,” General Manager Tony Dunn said in a statement. “As arguably the hardest hit industry over the last year, we are humbled to be able to recruit such highly skilled personnel and we are confident that they will contribute greatly to the Hotel’s continued growth.”

