Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

LUNAR INFRASTRUCTURE

Crescent Space Services LLC, a commercial company from Lockheed Martin, announced its entry into the lunar infrastructure sector last week.

This company will provide infrastructure-as-a-service for lunar missions, according to the press release. Communication is a challenge with lunar missions, so Crescent is offering an initial service called Parsec: a cislunar communications and navigation network that also supports in critical position, timing and navigation services for lunar missions.

Crescent is led by CEO Joe Landon. He previously worked as vice president of Advanced Programs Development for Lockheed Martin Space, where he was in charge of the space exploration strategy. Landon has put together a team with experience in civil, commercial and military space missions, according to the release.

“Crescent is well positioned to serve the upcoming wave of lunar science and exploration missions, including NASA’s crewed Artemis moon landings,” Landon said in a press release. “With Lockheed Martin’s investment and access to its technical capabilities and deep space experience, Crescent is set up to ensure Parsec will be ready to provide reliable and affordable communications services for our customers.”

ENTERTAINMENT

Highlands Ranch is now home to the sixth Sky Zone park in Colorado thanks to husband-and-wife franchisee team, Nick and Lisa Nettleton.

Sky Zone offers a place for children to run, jump and play through a mix of attractions such as the Ninja course or the Toddler Zone. The amusement option also offers birthday, team and school parties.

“As we close the first quarter of 2023, we’re pleased to see steady interest from potential franchisees looking to invest in active entertainment,” Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to have the Nettletons join our network as Sky Zone experiences one of the company's most exciting growth periods.”

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ADDITION

Leslie de Haas joined CBRE’s Boulder office as a senior associate and will specialize in landlord and occupier representation with a focus on the office, life sciences and industrial properties throughout the northwest corridor. De Haas will work with Erik Abrahamson, according to a press release from March 24.

De Haas has 10 years of experience in commercial real estate which has largely been focused on the institutional owner side of the business. She was most recently an asset manager at JAGreen Development.

Throughout her career, de Haas has worked on leases totaling a cumulative 6 million square feet and capital transactions amounting to $3.6 billion. She is a Colorado native and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder.