Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Promoted

Broomfield-based Ball Aerospace announced several changes in leadership on Thursday.

Jake Sauer will serve as the new vice president and chief technologist; Paula Burns as vice president and general manager of its Tactical Solutions Strategic Business Unit and John Martin as vice president of its Operations Strategic Capabilities Unit, according to the press release.

Sauer joined Ball Aerospace in 2012 and has held several leadership positions in the company. Burns has been with Ball Aerospace since 2004, serving most recently as the vice president of operations. Martin joined in 2002, most recently serving as the senior director of manufacturing and test operations under the Operations Strategic Capabilities Unit.

“Jake, Paula and John are exceptional leaders within Ball,” President Dave Kaufman said in the release. “Each brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to their new roles, ensuring that we continue to provide world-class solutions that enable our customers’ missions.”

Partnership

As it approaches the one-year anniversary of operating in Colorado, MJ Insurance — a risk management and employee benefits agency — announced a partnership with MacPherson’s Art. Additionally, the company has brought on Andrea Kron as an account manager in the benefits consulting department in Colorado.

MacPherson’s, a provider of art and creative materials, is a 100% employee-owned company. MJ Insurance will design and maintain a custom and sustainable benefits package to meet the needs of MacPherson’s through this partnership, according to the press release.

Kron will be responsible for day-to-day client advocacy including project management, vendor management and compliance support, according to the release. She has a background in health and welfare benefit program management and retirement program management.

“Andrea’s highly impressive background within employer-based benefit teams for big-name corporations not only solidifies her expertise in the industry but exudes the quality-of-service benefits that a broker and consulting firm should always deliver,” MJ Insurance Colorado Market President Courtney Hutchison said in the press release. “We’re thrilled to have someone of her caliber join our team.”

Now open

Postino WineCafe has opened a new location in Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

Located at 1468 Pearl Street, Suite 110, the wine-focused restaurant is across from Illegal Pete’s and Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop. The restaurant, which opened its first Colorado location in the Lower Highlands in 2015, is part of a collection of Postino’s across several states. Other than the cocktail, wine and beer selection, Postino offers food including bruschetta, charcuterie boards, soups, salads and panini sandwiches.

Each Postino location has a focal point space. In the Boulder store, there is a wall of hundreds of pairs of reclaimed roller skates as a nod to the scene in “Mork & Mindy” where Robin Williams’ character roller skates down the pedestrian Pearl Street Mall, according to the release.

Happy hour will be available daily until 5 p.m. every day of the week offering wines-by-the-glass and pitchers of beer for $6. Every Monday and Tuesday there is a “board and bottle” deal, where after 8 p.m. customers can purchase a bottle of wine and a bruschetta board for $25.