Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Team set
New Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington finalized the leadership team supporting him with the announcement Friday of his executive vice presidents.
Top of the list includes Cristal Torres DeHerrera as chief of staff. She’ll be “responsible for government affairs, culture and strategy and the Commerce Hub helping to recruit, retain and provide support for small, minority and women-owned businesses,” according to a release. DeHerrera served as former CEO Kim Day’s chief of staff since 2019.
Penny May takes over as chief commercial officer, overseeing concessions, aviation commercial business development, business operations and procurement and business technologies. May most recently handled deputy chief of staff duties for the City of Denver, having held the same role for Mayor Michael Hancock from 2015-2018.
Steve Jaquith continues his role as chief operating officer, overseeing airport operations including safety and security as well as maintenance. Day appointed him in June. Previously, Jaquith was the vice president of airport operations for United Airlines, on top of 40 years of airline experience, including managing United’s Denver hub and Rocky Mountain Region.
Scott McCoy continues as general counsel, overseeing all airport legal functions. McCoy, appointed to the role in April, oversees a team of 18 attorneys and legal professionals within the City Attorney’s Office responsible for DIA's real estate transactions, contracts, bond financing, legal claims and law compliance.
Washington brings a former RTD co-worker in Jim Starling from California as the chief construction and infrastructure officer, overseeing planning, design and construction. Starling previously served at engineering company Jacobs’ San Diego office, where he was vice president and construction program manager for the Mid-Coast Corridor Projects. At RTD, he was corridor manager.
“The EVP team will assist CEO Washington in implementing his Vision 100 Plan, DEN’s comprehensive and thoughtful plan to ensure the airport is ready and able to effectively serve 100 million annual passengers,” the release states. “While DEN experienced a slight set back as a result of the pandemic, passenger traffic is expected to fully recover in 2022, putting the airport on pace to reach 100 million annual passengers between 2030 and 2035.”
New hire
The company that operates Bustang for the Colorado Department of Transportation, Ogilvie Family Limited Partnership, hired Garrett Brafford to serve as its new president.
Brafford was formerly director of finance and operations for the Telluride Mountain Village Owner Association.
Brafford will head investments, commercial real estate/warehouse management, light commercial development, logistics and trucking terminals throughout the southwest, and other portfolio assets.
“Brafford will also oversee strategic growth that prioritizes customer satisfaction through experience and value,” the release states.
"One of our biggest challenges, as with many operators all over the country, is the limited labor pool,” Brafford said. “We are maximizing efficiency of our operations to improve driver utilization and improving our driver recruitment strategy."
The company also operates CO West Transportation LLC, which runs the Alpine Express, Telluride Express, American Spirit Shuttle, CB Limo and GO Alpine. Other public routes for CDOT run in Gunnison County, Town of Crested Butte, Town of Telluride and Telluride Mountain Village.