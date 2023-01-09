Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.
Coming soon
Developer Fifield Cos. broke ground on Arden Englewood Apartments, according to a news release.
Located at 3615 S. Jason St. in Englewood, Colo., developers point to easy access to downtown Denver and the Tech Center. The four-story apartment will offer studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.
This location was the former Sports Authority headquarters parking area near Hampden and Santa Fe boulevards and has recently be used for RV storage. There will be parking for 440 vehicles in the building, concealed by the units.
In addition to other amenities, plans call for a rooftop lounge and deck with views of the Rocky Mountains and a fitness center.
“With two RTD light rail stations providing direct service to downtown Denver and Littleton just steps from the building, and access to the Rocky Mountains just 15 minutes away, Arden Englewood will meet the demand for residences that have easy access to the greater Denver area for work and play while offering renters the comforts of an upgraded, highly amenitized home,” said Erin Spears, president of Fifield Cos, in the release.
Arden Englewood Apartments is being designed by KTGY, interiors are designed by Studio 10, and the building is being constructed by W.E. O’Neil.
This apartment complex is estimated to produce more than $400,000 per year in annual property tax revenue. Through the building process and beyond, there will be over 300 temporary construction jobs and approximately 10 permanent positions to fill a housing need for more than 400 future residents.
Now open
Natural Grocers opened its 44th Colorado location in Denver's Central Park neighborhood, 3165 N. Central Park Blvd.
The grand opening celebration, held Saturday, included a check presented to Food Bank of the Rockies and ribbon cutting with City Councilman Christopher Herndon. This was the first grand opening in 2023 for Natural Grocers.
"We've been looking for the perfect spot to open a store in the Central Park area of Denver for over 10 years. As I child who took one of the last flights out from what used to be the airport in the same area, it's exciting to see how much the Central Park region has grown," said Raquel Isely, vice president of Marketing for Natural Grocers, in a release. "It's now a bustling neighborhood full of vibrant people and businesses. As one of our Five Founding Principles states, we are 'committed to our communities,' and we love that we are now able to bring access to healthy food at an Always Affordable Price to even more people in our home state of Colorado."
Natural Grocers began in 1955 and focuses on nutritional health and education. There are over 165 stores and counting in 21 states.