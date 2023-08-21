Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Le French expands

A French bistro that boasts modern Parisian cuisine also inspired by the head chef’s Senegalese heritage is set to open its second location in Denver next month. Le French, a gourmet and casual bistro that has called the Denver Tech Center home for four years, is expanding on Sept. 21 into the 9+CO development in the Hale neighborhood.

“I am proud to continue to provide Denver with the opportunity to enjoy the culinary traditions I grew up with,” Chef and Co-owner Aminata Dia said in a news release. “Le French offers much more than traditional Parisian cuisine. We are very proud of our French favorites, of course, but I love encouraging our guests to explore tastes of Africa as well.”

The menu spans from French classics, such as Beef Bourguignon and beef tartare, to Senegalese dishes, such as the fried pastries called Les Pastels and Poulet Yassa, a braised chicken dish.

The new space at 846 Albion Street will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays through Sundays also feature brunch menus.

Dia was born in Senegal and grew up outside of Paris. She moved to the United States more than 20 years ago and has lived in Denver since 2002. She opened Le French in Belleview Station in 2019 with her sister, acclaimed chef, Rougui Dia.

Colorado Wine Industry

The Colorado Wine Industry’s development board has a new executive director — the Mayor of Littleton.

The board, which is housed within the Colorado Department of Agriculture and appointed by the governor, announced this month that Kyle Schlachter has been appointed as its new executive director. Schlachter, a longtime representative of the state’s wine industry, is the first popularly-elected mayor of the City of Littleton and has previously made Wine Enthusiast’s “40 under 40 Tastemakers” list.

“Kyle’s knowledge of the wine industry and his proven ability to lead make him the perfect fit for the role and for the future of Colorado Wine,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg said in a news release. “Kyle has been an ambassador for the Colorado Wine industry for more than a decade and we are looking forward to what he can accomplish in his new role.”

Schlachter, who previously served as marketing director for the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board for 13 years, succeeds the retiring board director, Doug Caskey, who held the position for more than two decades.

He will now oversee promoting viticultural and enological research that focuses on maximizing yields and lands suitable for grape production, according to a news release announcing his appointment. Schlachter will also work to incorporate the state’s wine industry into tourism programming.

"Stepping into the leading role at the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board will allow me to continue working with Colorado’s wine growers, vintners, sommeliers, and other industry partners to grow and develop our state’s dynamic wine industry,” Schlachter said in a news release. “We produce world-class wine in Colorado, and I am eager to help our producers let the world know!"

Arc Thrift Stores

Arc Thrift Stores has joined the Bear Valley community.

The retailer with a cause is opening its 34th location at 3125 S. Sheridan in Denver with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 24. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m. Shoppers can find clothes for all ages in addition to household items, appliances, electronics, furniture and toys.

Arc Thrift Stores has operated in Colorado for more than 50 years, originally opening on Broadway in 1968 with a mission of serving community members who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization is also one of the state’s largest employers of people with disabilities.

Each store supports Arc Chapters. Arc Thrift Stores also operates 15 donations centers throughout the state.

"We are thrilled to be opening our 34th store in Colorado," Lloyd Lewis, President and CEO of Arc Thrift Stores, said in a news release. "Our Bear Valley store is going to be a Denver favorite! There is already so much excitement around this grand opening and that is a testament to how much people here in Colorado love to thrift and love to support our mission to provide advocacy for people in our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those that are at-risk and vulnerable."