Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
New hires
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment hired Dee Daniels Scriven as director of its new Office of New Americans, according to a news release.
Scriven previously worked for more than 12 years at the Office of Refugee Resettlement at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The new office, created by House Bill 21-1150, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last year, is “dedicated to advancing the integration and inclusion of immigrants and refugees across the state ... (and) facilitates successful economic, social, linguistic, and cultural integration in Colorado communities.”
“I am confident that her stakeholder-centered focus, diligence, and ability to strategize, innovate and collaborate will support all immigrants and refugees living in Colorado make a seamless transition and thrive in their new communities,” Executive Director Joe Barela said in the release.
Scriven earned a Juris Doctor degree from the American University Washington College of Law and her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Political Economy from Colorado College.
“As the daughter of immigrants, born and raised in Colorado and having worked with refugees for over a decade, I know firsthand the potential that New Americans hold and the barriers that may hinder them from thriving and achieving their dreams,” Scriven said in the release.
***
Sensi Magazine publisher Sensi Media Group LLC, based in Denver, hired Jen Bernstein to serve as its new executive editor, taking over for Stephanie Wilson, according to a news release.
Bernstein will direct content for the magazine and oversee the company’s websites. Sensi Media Group also distributes magazines in Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, California, and Puerto Rico.
Bernstein is the former managing editor of High Times Magazine, where she created the “Cannabusiness” column reporting on the legal cannabis industry.
“Jen's background is a perfect blend of mainstream consumer magazines and cannabis industry experience,” CEO Stephanie Graziano said in the news release. “She brings more than two decades of journalism and creativity to our team. We're looking forward to what she will bring to the magazine, as well as other areas of our business."
Bernstein earned a master’s degree in publishing from New York University.
***
Denver-based cybersecurity company Red Canary hired John Ritchie as chief financial officer, according to a news release.
Red Canary specializes in managed detection and response.
“As we contend with current market dynamics, it’s critical to have the right leadership in place to scale the company in a way that mirrors our culture, values and mission,” said Co-founder and CEO Brian Beyer in the release. “We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about welcoming John to the cybersecurity industry and Red Canary. He carries a wealth of experience in helping companies reach their maximum growth potential.”
Ritchie’s experience includes serving as CFO for A Cloud Guru, a SaaS (software as a service, online delivery of software and licensing) cloud-based technology skills development company that was bought by Pluralsight last year. He performed similar roles for Splash Technology, Electronics for Imaging, Ubiquiti Networks and others.
“Red Canary’s leadership in the MDR space is unmatched, and its maniacal focus on its customers' success first drew me to the company,” Ritchie said in the release. “I was also drawn to the clarity of Red Canary’s mission: We enable organizations to focus on their own mission without the fear of cyber threats.”