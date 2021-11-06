PROMOTED

Joe Kelley takes over as president for King Soopers/City Market after the announced retirement of Steve Burnham, according to the company.

Kelley previously held the role of president of Kroger’s Houston division. Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) operates 143 grocery stores, 97 convenience stores, nine jewelry stores, and eight manufacturing and distribution facilities that employ more than 23,169 in Colorado.

“Joe has been a tremendous leader and innovator during his career with Kroger, uplifting our associates and unlocking new ways of operating,” said Valerie Jabbar, Kroger’s group vice president of retail operations, in a statement. “We congratulate Joe on his transition to lead King Soopers/City Market and wish him and the team continued success.”

Kelley has regional, national, and international experience in leading sales, marketing, merchandising, category management, supply chain, and operations, according to the release.

Burnham had been with Kroger since 2019 as a vice president, and took over as Kings Soopers/City Market president in 2020. He’ll retire to California.

“Steve is a strong and compassionate leader, and we are grateful for his service to our organization, our customers, and our associates,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations, in a statement.

NEW TO COLORADO

Seattle-based real estate company Flyhomes recently expanded operations to Colorado, with focus on metro Denver and Boulder, the company announced.

It offers a “Buy Before You Sell” program that allows customers to buy (with cash offers) and relocate to another home in Colorado, or from out of state, and the company handles the sale of the old home.

“A home is the single biggest purchase most people will ever make, and the traditional process of making that purchase is fraught with obstacles, stress, and worry,” said CEO Tushar Garg in a statement. “Our approach —which brings every step of the process under one roof — helps buyers separate fear from risk to make more informed decisions. We are thrilled to bring our reimagined real estate process to create radically different experiences for homebuyers and sellers in Denver and the surrounding area.”

The company recently expanded to California and announced $150 million in funding, with backing from investment firms, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff and others. It also operates in Oregon, Texas and Massachusetts and claims to “have closed on more than $3 billion worth of homes.”

It picked Colorado because of “significant growth throughout 2021 and prior years due to its central location within the Western United States that’s attracted many top businesses within the energy, aerospace, technology and telecommunications industries,” according to the release.

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.