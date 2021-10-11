Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Now open
After announcing in June it would plant a western U.S. headquarters in Denver, Melio leased office space in downtown’s Triangle Building, 1550 Wewatta St., and is moving forward with onboarding 250 employees.
Melio provides an app-based payments platform for small businesses in the U.S. It’s currently headquartered in New York, with a research and development facility in Tel Aviv, Israel, and employs more than 300.
Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and Information Technology offered up to $5.6 million in job-growth tax credits if Melio creates the estimated 250 jobs. The average wage for those sales and customer support positions is $82,000.
“Melio is committed to supporting Colorado’s vibrant small business community, which embodies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that built Melio and aligns with its mission to help small businesses by providing them with an easy tool to manage payments remotely and maximize their cash flow,” said CEO and Co-founder Matan Bar in a statement.
Melio plans to work with Denver’s Office of Economic Development & Opportunity and its Technology Employment in Colorado Partnership program to recruit and train 250 candidates for roles in sales, payment operations, customer experience, and customer support departments.
“Melio is a global business leader that will provide a major boost to our local economy and excellent-paying career opportunities for our residents,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock in a statement. “This is the right move at the right time as Denver’s economic recovery accelerates and capitalizes on the impactful workforce programming we’ve put into place. Welcome to Denver, Melio.”
Melio’s Denver job openings are posted on its website www.meliopayments.com.
Coming soon
Piper Sandler Special District Group secured $287 million for a development called Windler that will be built along 56th Avenue and E-470 in Adams County.
Plans call for it to eventually include nearly 5,000 residential units, more than 2.2 million square feet of industrial, office and retail space, 750 hotel rooms across five hotels and 53 acres of parks and open space, according to a release.
The funding is for the Windler Public Improvement Authority. Piper Sandler is “a specialty financing group with more than 30 combined years of niche experience helping urban renewal authorities and special districts fund public infrastructure for new construction and redevelopment,” according to a release.
“As leaders in property and sales tax backed transactions, we pride ourselves in creating unique financing structures in partnership with local governments and real estate developers to fund the public infrastructure needs of growing communities,” said Shelby Turner, senior vice president and public finance investment banker at Piper Sandler, in a statement. “We’re excited to see Windler come together and provide versatile residential choices along with accessible community amenities to the ever-growing metro Denver area.”
Construction is expected to start in 2022 and last 10 years.
Now open
Lone Tree residents can get their stretch on as the newest StretchLab opened at 9090 Sky Ridge Ave.
StretchLab “introduces people of all ages and fitness levels to the health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern, fun and approachable environment,” according to a release.
Owners Krystle and Bryan Crowe plan future studios in Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch.
“Our goal with this new studio is to help people feel better overall,” said Krystle Crowe in a statement. “StretchLab is a unique concept that has a fun and open environment for everyone and our trained Flexologists help improve one’s flexibility to create a stretch that is specifically tailored to each person. Lone Tree is such an active community and we want everyone to be able to get back to doing the activities they love.”
For more information visit the www.stretchlab.com or call 720-702-1003.