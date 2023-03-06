Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Now open

My Neighbor Felix, a pan-Mexican restaurant, opened its third location on Friday, according to a release — and the large colorful balloon arch that appeared by the front door last week.

Located at 7209 Clinton Street, Centennial, My Neighbor Felix is just off the east side I-25 south of Arapahoe Road. The restaurants' chefs use both locally grown and responsibly sourced ingredients as a way to support local businesses, according to the release. This includes Colorado grass-fed organic beef, local organic cage-free chicken, local organic pork and local produce. The other locations are in LoHi (Lower Highlands) and Boulder. Colorado Springs is expected to have a location opening soon.

Brunch is offered on Saturday and Sunday. Happy Hour is served Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., offering both food and drink options. There is an extensive drink menu, along with a lunch, dinner, dessert and children's menu.

The new location is open from Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit myneighborfelix.com/centennial/.

Construction milestone

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, a part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury and Lifestyle Collection, announced the topping off of the new Kimpton Hotel at Belleview Station. It is expected to open in early 2024.

This is the first boutique hotel in the Belleview Station development from Front Range Land and Development. It will offer 190 rooms, including 14 suites, with amenities like morning coffee and tea service, an evening social hour, a “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, on-site fitness facilities and pet-friendly policies with no fees. Plans call for a ground-floor restaurant and a 19th-floor rooftop bar and lounge with indoor and outdoor seating areas. There will also be 7,000 square feet of event space, according to a news release.

The hotel is owned by DTC Hospitality Investors, LLC and was developed by Cypress 16, LLC with support from McClurg Century Investments, LLC. Harvey Cleary Builders is the general contractor for the project. KGD Architecture is the property architect and KARAMANN will complete the hotel interior spaces, according to the release.

New hires

Matt Anderson and Matt Emmons joined Savills, a global real estate advisory firm located in Denver, as senior managing directors as of March 1.

Anderson will focus on leasing for the office sector. He comes from JLL and is skilled in strategic real estate planning and execution for local, national or international clients, according to a news release. He also has a background in portfolio transaction management and acquisition and disposition services. Emmons, coming from NAI Shames Makovsky, will lead the Denver metro industrial space practice. He specializes in industrial leasing and investment sales.

Both have more than 25 years of experience in their respective fields, according to the release.

“Both office and industrial markets have remained steady in Denver through the close of the year in 2022,” Brendan Fisher, Savills senior vice president and co-market leader, said in the release. “Adding Matt Anderson and Matt Emmons to our team allows us to tap into their vast experience in the office and industrial sectors as we continue to grow our range of services and expand our capabilities in the Denver market and throughout Colorado.”