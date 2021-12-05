Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Coming soon
Denver-based Summit Capital Venture Group teamed with the Rockefeller Group to buy land at 12th Avenue and Delaware Steet in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood with plans for a 13-floor, 250-apartment development, according to the companies.
Developers expect to start moving dirt in April, with an estimated completion date in 2024.
“With the current focus on the redevelopment of the Golden Triangle area, this was an ideal opportunity to launch a partnership with Rockefeller Group,” said Jason Marcotte, a founding partner at Summit Capital Venture Group, in a statement. “We are excited to further enrich the neighborhood with quality housing options and thoughtful retail activation at the street level.”
The companies paid almost $12 million for four parcels of land at 1158 Delaware St., according to BusinessDen citing property records.
Plans call for a 2,000-square foot fitness center, 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a 4,200 square foot terrace and pool above the fifth floor.
“The 13th floor will be home to a 1,250-square-foot sky deck and an 850-square-foot sky lounge and co-working space,” according to the release.
“We’re pleased to join with Summit Capital Venture Group to bring an extraordinary lifestyle experience to such a great location,” said Jay Despard, senior managing director and head of Development for Rockefeller Group in the Rocky Mountain region, in a statement. “This new community will be ideal for anyone who wants a walkable location close to so many of Denver’s fantastic cultural opportunities, and an amenity-rich home that lets them relax and recharge.”
Summit’s portfolio between Denver and Salt Lake City includes 466 units of multifamily property in various phases of development and 174 purchased units.
Promoted
Washington D.C.-headquartered law firm Hogan Lovells US LLP, which has a large Denver office, named corporate and finance partner Tim Aragon as managing partner of the Denver office.
The appointment came after President Joe Biden appointed its previous managing partner Cole Finegan as U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado.
Aragon’s experience is in corporate transactions, and he headed the Colorado Corporate & Finance practice. He joined the firm in 2004 and serves on the board of directors of the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Denver Partnership’s Civic Ventures Board.
“Tim’s experience and leadership skills have helped drive forward the strategic vision of the Americas region and the Corporate & Finance practice, and he is well-positioned to take on this additional role,” said Richard Lorenzo, regional managing partner for the Americas, in a statement.
The firm also announced Ana Tenzer will assume the role of administrative partner for the Denver office on Jan. 1. She’s a partner in the Corporate & Finance practice with experience in commercial real estate and corporate lending.
“It’s been a real pleasure working with Cole, and I join Richard in thanking him for all he has done for the firm and the Denver office,” Aragon said in a statement. “Working with Ana, I am confident we will continue to build on our success here in Denver.”
Finegan’s appointment was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and he was sworn in Wednesday. He served as managing director for 14 years.
New hire
Commercial real estate giant CBRE hired Sarajane “SJ” Goodfellow as a first vice president in its Denver office, partnering with Chris Phenicie and Allison Berry on downtown landlord representation.
Goodfellow most recently served as director and market leader for Unico in Denver and Austin, Texas. She “oversaw leasing efforts focused primarily on urban core office properties … and worked directly with capital partners to execute asset strategies and expand Unico’s portfolio in two of the nation’s fastest-growing markets,” according to a release.
“Sarajane is a seasoned professional with coveted perspective, having worked on the ownership side and in brokerage. Her ability to collaborate and bring mutually beneficial solutions to the table will position our clients for long-term success,” said Katie Kruger, CBRE’s Colorado market leader, in a statement.
Goodfellow belongs to the Downtown Denver Partnership, Junior League of Denver and Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors, where she sits on the board.
Now open
Highlands Ranch has its first Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at 1100 Sergeant Jon Stiles Drive, unit 107.
Residents Jaime and Jared Beard, along with Jaime's father Greg Joseph, opened the shop and plan to hire up to 20 employees to operate it.
“Capriotti’s has a unique menu and high-quality products that you cannot find in Highlands Ranch,” said Jared Beard in a statement. “We’re excited to share the Capriotti's experience with our community and continue to support the people of Highlands Ranch in any way we can.”
The trio also owns and operates a Christian Brothers Automotive, but decided to “diversify and explore other industries that would benefit the Highlands Ranch community,” the release states.
Some of the shop’s signature sandwiches include: The Bobbie, made with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak, made with steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers.
Capriotti’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For information, visit www.capriottis.com or call (303) 284-0970.