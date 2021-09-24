Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Now open

Centennial dogs have a new grooming option as the “Scenthound” franchise of “wellness-based” grooming opened its first Colorado location at 7529 S. University Blvd. in the Cherrywood Square retail center across from Arapahoe High School.

Owners Jim and Christy Boswell saw an opportunity to “capitalize on the recent nationwide increase in pet ownership,” according to a release.

“To say we are excited about opening our new Scenthound location in Centennial is an understatement at best,” said Christy Boswell in a statement. “The brand’s laser-like focus on promoting the health benefits of routine pet care is something we hope to replicate with our new location. Denver is an area well known for very high levels of dog ownership and dog friendly businesses and we cannot wait to begin contributing to such a lovely community.”

The business name Scenthound is an acronym for “skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth” — what they call the “five core areas of maintenance.” They’ve already sold more than 200 memberships, Boswell said.

The Boswells also partnered with the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley to participate in Scenthound’s Clean Start program, which ensures rescue dogs receive the proper grooming while waiting for adoption, Boswell said.

For more information, call (720) 823-8180.

Coming Soon

A new 288-unit apartment complex dubbed Brighton Park is coming to Brighton in 2023, developer Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC and real estate management company CP Capital announced.

The joint venture expects to break ground on Brighton Park, at the corner of Longs Peak Street and North 42nd Avenue, in Q4.

“The greater Denver market has been experiencing considerable economic and population growth in recent years, creating significant demand for high-quality rental housing in suburbs such as Brighton,” said Paul Doocy, co-head of CP Capital, in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Greystar to deliver Brighton Park and further our mission of generating value for both our partners and the communities in which we invest.”

Greystar has built, sold and proposed many large multifamily projects in metro Denver in recent years. Brighton Park is its first one in Brighton.

"The location of this community is terrific, with access to parks and walking trails and near the heart of Brighton. Access to the interstates and Denver International Airport is a breeze, simplifying downtown and airport commutes. Residents will also enjoy access to our well-designed amenities which include co-working space, an outdoor pool, and a fitness studio,” said Greystar Development Director Greg Himmel in a statement.

CP Capital, formerly known as HQ Capital Real Estate, has partnered with Greystar on several developments.