Denver Gazette's Metro Moves. You'll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here.

New hires

With an eye toward continuing to “advance and shape” its company culture, Denver-based Atlas Real Estate hired Christopher Frierson to serve as vice president of talent and culture, according to a company release.

Frierson will lead recruitment and retention efforts across the company’s eight markets in five western American states.

“Christopher has an impressive track record of calibrating teams for passion and growth, and we’re confident he’s the right person to help us capitalize on our rapid expansion over the last few years,” CEO Tony Julianelle said in a statement. “Our commitment to uplifting humanity through real estate is a defining element of our culture. Christopher will be tasked with attracting talent and cultivating a team who shares our passion for serving others.”

Frierson most recently served as director of strategic development for Park Church in Denver. He holds a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Colorado Christian University and serves on boards for Kaleidoscope Ministries and the Issachar Center for Urban Leadership.

“Genuinely believing in what you do and the impact you can have on the lives of others is part of being a good leader,” said Frierson in a statement. “Atlas’ workplace culture is inspiring, and my goal is to help scale that spirit across all of our markets.”

Denver-based MGT Consulting Group hired Andre Wright to serve as senior vice president on its Education Solutions team. He takes over for retiring Harry Bull, the 2017 Superintendent of the Year in Colorado who oversaw MGT’s work in Adams 14 School District since 2019.

“Andre is a visionary leader with a thoughtful approach to education innovation, engagement, and culture,” Chairman and CEO A. Trey Traviesa said in a statement. “He is exactly the right person to build on the progress in Adams 14 and position the district for long- term sustainability and ongoing student and family achievement. We’re honored to have him as an important part of our team as we continue to transform children’s lives through the lens of education.”

During the past two years, MGT’s partnership with Adams 14 has “resulted in increased graduation rates, decreased dropout rates, and more opportunities for students, especially students learning English,” according to a release.

Most recently, Wright served as the chief academic officer of Aurora Public Schools.

“I know from my years of experience that turning around schools and district that have struggled for years is no easy feat, and there are no silver bullets, but I also know it is possible,” Wright said in a statement. “Impactful learning is not just academic but is also culturally responsive and rooted in equitable approaches to wellness.”

IMA Financial hired Donna MacConnell as its new senior vice president and managing director of claims, the Denver-based company announced.

MacConnell will supervise 32 employees in eight offices across the U.S. “to build a scalable and sustainable claims platform that supports the company’s specialties and partnerships, driving growth, and, ultimately, improving the client experience,” according to a release.

Before joining the insurance brokerage firm, MacConnell served as a senior vice president and director of claims at Lockton. She holds a juris doctorate degree from Western State College of Law.

“Donna brings a deep and broad technical background that will benefit IMA clients, her team and other stakeholders,” Rick Dingman, senior vice president and managing director of IMA Client Advantage, said in a release. “She has the desire and vision to challenge current paradigms and processes and create an IMA claim team that leads us into our vision for the future.”