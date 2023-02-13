Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Art opening

NEXT Gallery will open the 6th annual Casa Bonita Art Show Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Lakewood.

This art show will feature more than 70 pieces from artists across the U.S., according to the press release from NEXT Gallery. In the six years of the show, artists have used various mediums to display the subjects and themes from Casa Bonita, a popular Lakewood Mexican restaurant known for its entertainment which includes cliff divers. This year's show will include paintings, drawings, food arrangements, ceramics, embroidery, sculpture and more.

Casa Bonita closed in March 2020 and filed for bankruptcy in 2021, but was purchased by the creators of the television show “South Park,” Matt Stone and Trey Parker. The hiring of 500+ workers has begun for an anticipated May opening.

“Year in and year out, I am astounded by the variety of the Casa Bonita themed artwork that is submitted,” Andrew Novick, a collector, said in the release. “It’s what makes Casa Bonita special: We all have a personal connection to the experience that is our own. “

Awards, including cash awards, will be presented at 8 p.m. on opening night. The exhibit will be open until March 6 at the NEXT Gallery, located at 40 West ArtHub, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. NEXT Gallery is open Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fellowship to be awarded

The Common Sense Institute announced the Owens-Early Criminal Justice Fellowship on Feb. 10.

This fellowship, which will focus on understanding economic ramifications of policy in the areas of public safety and criminal justice, was named to honor former Governor Bill Owens and former District Attorney Norm Early, according to a news release. Each year, two fellows will be selected — one Democrat and one Republican — to execute research projects, according to CEO and President Kristin Strohm.

Former DA Early is considered a pioneer for victims’ rights and was Denver’s first black district attorney. He worked towards making safe streets, according to the release.

“During their time in office, both Governor Owens and District Attorney Early stood strong for victims’ rights and ensured Coloradans could thrive in safe communities,” Strohm said in the release. “They have a deep understanding of public safety and criminal justice issues and we’re honored to have them lend their names.”

The 2023 fellows will be former DAs Mitch Morrissey and George Brauchler. Morrissey was elected to serve as the district attorney of Denver from November 2004 until January 2017 after working as a trial lawyer for the Denver District Attorney’s office. Brauchler was the elected district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, which covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties, from 2013 to 2021.

Opening

American Bonded had an official re-opening on Feb. 9 after ownership changed earlier this year to Pouring With Heart, a bar hospitality group.

The RiNo bar opened in 2018, named after the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, which required American distilleries to deliver a pure product. American Bonded will offer a menu of classically inspired cocktails and Colorado draft beers in addition to food from Blake Blacksberg of Denver’s Soi Kowboi, according to a news release. The food menu offers burgers, spicy chicken tenders and vegan options.

“We are thrilled to welcome longtime patrons and new friends to the refreshed American Bonded,” Erbin Garcia, Pouring With Heart’s Denver director of operations, said in the release.

American Bonded is open daily starting at 5 p.m., with happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.