The Office of Economic Development and International Trade this January welcomed a new executive director in Eve Lieberman, Gov. Jared Polis’ chief policy advisor and legislative counsel.
Lieberman took over the role from Patrick Meyers on Jan. 1.
Lieberman has served in legislative and policy departments, in addition to federal affairs work for Polis in his first term as his congressional chief of staff. Her work was critical in the enactment of free full-day kindergarten and universal preschool, climate change and energy policy, lowering healthcare costs, and economic recovery legislation, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.
OEDIT, whose task is to support economic development and job growth efforts by working with statewide partners, offers economic incentives to expand and bring businesses to the state.
Polis spoke highly of Lieberman over the years.
“We are thrilled Eve will be helping Colorado’s small businesses and entrepreneurs grow, innovate, and expand into new markets while expanding our trade programs,” Polis said in a press release. “Eve will be missed by many on our staff but is not going far and we are excited for what she will bring to the table to help keep Colorado’s economy thriving.”
Lieberman previously worked in Congress for a decade, notably as as chief of staff to then-congressman Polis. In Congress, she focused on technology, innovation, and trade policy and helped establish Startup Day Across America.
Lieberman earned her education at the University of Michigan with a degree in political science followed by the George Washington University Law School. She served as a law clerk for the U.S. Department of Justice and interned for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
Loren Furman, president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber, said Lieberman aided the governor and the business community in using data-driven, balanced approaches to recover from COVID-19 pandemic.
“Eve will continue to deliver positive results for Colorado’s business community and the State in this new role,” Furman said in a press release.
Meyers, who had served as executive director at OEDIT since April 2021, will remain the chief recovery officer for Colorado. In this role, he will manage the staff, oversight and compliance of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“Pat Meyers is a constant professional and problem solver, so we are delighted he will continue working on recovery issues for the administration,” J.J. Ament, President and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to continue working with Eve and the administration on ways we can continue to develop our economy and grow our tourism industry.”