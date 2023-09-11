Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

OtterBox Business

Otter Products has created a new unit that will spearhead the company’s efforts to reach commercial markets across the globe, and announced Berkley Fuller has been selected to helm the unit as Otter Products’ new chief commercial officer.

"For the first time in our 25-year history, we are creating a commercial business unit to serve our business customers," Otter Products CEO JC Richardson said in a news release.

The company, headquartered in Fort Collins, is known for its hardy OtterBox phone cases and other protective products for tech devices. OtterBox Business will focus on working with commercial clients — like businesses with teams working in industrial or hazardous environments — and provides various lines of protective cases, mounting systems, chargers or accessories for the company’s devices.

Fuller comes to the role after serving as Apple’s head of global channel development for the public sector. He has more than 30 years of experience in commercial markets, including eight years at Apple in various roles.

"I am very excited to have joined Otter Products," Fuller said in the release. "Over the last two decades, I have witnessed OtterBox become the most trusted name in device protection for consumers and commercial customers. I believe the creation of a Commercial Business Unit and our investments in commercial products are a strong signal to our customers and the commercial marketplace that we've listened and we're building the team that will bring differentiated commercial solutions to scale worldwide."

Mile High United Way

The Mile High United Way Board of Trustees has seven new members who will help oversee the organization’s finances and programs, in addition to promoting United Way in the Denver metro region.

United Way was founded in Denver 135 years ago, and today works to provide human services for the Denver metro area from its Mile High location.

“We are so excited to welcome these outstanding individuals to our board,” Mile High United Way President and CEO Christine Benero said in a news release. “They each bring unique life experiences and professional expertise that will help our organization continue to unite people, ideas and resources to advance the common good.”

The new trustees are: Verónica Figoli, of the Acción Opportunity Fund; Kathy Hodgson, city manager for the City of Lakewood; Brook Kramer, of BMO Family Office; Sterling LeBoeuf, of Davis Graham & Stubbs, LLP; Derek Longwell, of FirstBank – Denver Market; Marty Ruffalo, formerly of the Ball Corporation; and Enid Wade, of Denver Health.

The full board can reach as many as 50 trustees and 10 emeritus trustees. They can serve three consecutive, three-year terms.

Heyday

The facial and skincare company Heyday will open its third location in Denver this month, this time bringing the franchise to University Hills.

The company’s motto of taking the facial “out of the spa and into local neighborhoods” expands into University Hills on Sept. 29. The newest shop at 2770 S. Colorado Blvd. in Denver is currently booking appointments.

The brand, which touts facials as a staple step in skincare, offers clients personalized, 50-minute treatments. Sessions begin with estheticians conducting an analysis of clients’ skin and then making recommendations for how to customize a facial for their individuals needs. Services also include treatments such as LED light therapy, gua sha, microdermabrasion, and peels.

The 1,950 square-foot space in University Hills comprises eight treatment rooms and retail products from Supergoop!, Dr. Loretta, Moon Juice and Tata Harper, among other brands.

"Heyday is well positioned in Denver — our personalized approach to healthy skin in our dry climate with an active population, fits well with our accessible and educational approach for our clients," said Brad Kott, franchisee, in a statement. "The brand is centered on building a relationship with each client and helping them understand their skin profile and achieve their skincare goals."

The New York City-based company with more than two dozen locations in the U.S. launched in the Denver area earlier this year, with locations at 3930 Tennyson St. and 63 N. Quebec St. in Lowry.