Welcome to the Denver Gazette's Metro Moves. You'll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here.

New development

The Fitzsimons Innovation Community on Thursday broke ground on a new office building at the 125-acre science and technology campus in Aurora, according to a news release from CBRE.

The building, dubbed Bioscience 5, includes 94,000 square feet of “flexible space designed to cater to the life sciences, a sector experiencing widespread growth in the wake of COVID-19,” according to the release. The space is designed to accommodate labs, offices, distribution, manufacturing, assembly and warehouse storage.

It’s the fourth building on the campus, located west of I-225 at Montview Boulevard, adjacent to the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus. Two of the buildings are fully leased, with 30,000 square feet available in the third. Two more buildings are being planned.

“The pandemic spotlighted the role life sciences companies play in protecting and advancing the health and well-being of society. Communities like Denver, with its quality of life, highly educated workforce and expanding lab inventory, are poised to benefit from significant growth in the life sciences sector in the coming years,” said David Saad, executive vice president, in a statement.

Saad will handle leasing with CBRE’s Erik Abrahamson, Blake Holcomb and Brian Hutt.

Construction is scheduled to wrap Q2 2022.

New Hire

The Parker Chamber of Commerce hired T.J. Sullivan as its next president and CEO.

Sullivan comes from the Superior Chamber of Commerce in Boulder County, where he served as executive director. He was named the 2020 “CEO of the Year” by the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce.

He takes over for Executive Director Kara Massa, who will remain with the chamber as vice president of membership.

“Kara and T.J. are going to be an all-star team for the Parker Chamber,” said Brian Taylor, chairman of the Board of Directors, in a statement. “T.J. brings an enormous amount of executive leadership, management, and creative problem-solving skill to the Chamber, and Kara has decades of deep connections to the business and professional community in the Parker area. We are so excited for the energy, enthusiasm, and initiative they will bring to the leadership of our Chamber and community.”