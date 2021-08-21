Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Now open

Planterra Foods, the plant-based food maker that’s part of Greeley-based JBS USA, opened its new research and development operation in Lafayette Friday.

About 100 new jobs will be created from the expansion of the rapidly growing business.

Signature product OZO Plant-Based Burgers hit grocery freezers last summer. They contain no cholesterol and less calories, fat and saturated fat than 80 percent lean ground beef with 22 grams of plant protein, according to the company.

“I am proud of the team we’ve built at Planterra Foods and look forward to a future of continued growth and innovation in our new space in Lafayette,” said CEO Darcey Macken in a statement. “With a team full of passionate, problem-solving food lovers, I’m confident that Planterra will continue to grow the world of plant-based with the best-tasting foods in the market.”

While it was supposed to open the renovated industrial space in Q4 according to published reports, the Lafayette plant is open. It teams with Boulder-based MycoTechnology, which is a fungi technology company.

“With more and more plant-based options popping up in stores for consumers to choose from, our goal is to bring innovative solutions to plant-based foods with delicious, high-quality products that people can feel good about eating and feeding their families at home,” said Raúl Pero, vice president of Marketing & Innovation, in a statement.

“Colorado is open for business and this expansion will result in 100 new jobs,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement. “We look forward to continuing Colorado’s reputation as one of the foremost agricultural producers in the world.”

Check the company's website for job openings.