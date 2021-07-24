Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Now Open
Denver International Airport travelers get two more dining and drink options as Shake Shack and SweetWater Brewing Co. opened last week.
It’s Sweetwater’s second location outside of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
“Adding another brewery to DEN's beer scene further stamps our state's love for craft beer,” said Senior Vice President of Concessions Pam Dechant in a statement. “SweetWater Mountain Taphouse is a great addition to our brewery line-up, and we’re happy to have them onboard.”
Founder Freddy Bensch got his start washing Boulder Brewing Co.’s kegs at the University of Colorado Boulder.
The taproom, operated by Concessions International, also serves burgers, wings and salads. It's on Concourse B near Gate B80.
Shake Shack serves burgers and frozen custard of course, but the DIA location is the chain’s first to mix spiked shakes. Salted honey bourbon shake anyone?
“We know our passengers are just as excited as we are that the popular Shake Shack has opened its doors at DEN, bringing even more dining options to our airport.” Dechant said in a statement.
There’s 60 new jobs at the Shack, operated by Skyport Hospitality and Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business partner JAF Concessions. It’s on the Concourse B mezzanine
Available jobs as the restaurant are on DIA’s wesbsite.
Moving dirt
Expansion comes soon to the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden as developer Mortenson announced a $19.5 million laboratory called the Research and Innovation Laboratory. It’s the fourth building the company has build on the South Table Mountain Campus.
The 15,700-square-foot building is designed to be flexible for various types of studies, as opposed to most labs which are built for specific user research. Uses expected include chemistry, materials science, bioscience, and “engineering in support of a breadth of energy efficiency and renewable energy research areas,” according to a Mortensen release.
“Through our ongoing work on the South Table Mountain Campus, we’re helping NREL fulfill its mission as the nation’s leading center for renewable energy research,” said Gene Hodge, vice president and general manager at Mortenson Denver in a statement. “The work performed at NREL is critically important to developing new energy technologies that benefit both the environment and our economy.”
Mortenson is using a $15.5 million award under a Design-Build contract. Denver’s Davis Partnership Architects designed “an example of flexible, sustainable, high-performance building design.”
The two organizations also worked together on the Science and Technology Facility in 2006 and the two-phase Integrated Biorefinery Research Facility in 2010 and 2011.
The builder expects to break ground in September.