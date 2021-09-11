Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Now open

Golden-based Outrider opened what it’s calling the “first-ever test site dedicated to distribution yard automation technologies” in Brighton.

Think electric yard trucks moving shipping containers and trailers full of good to go from warehouses and production facilities to semi-tractor trailer trucks hitting the road.

The 200,000-square-foot distribution yard has 49 dock doors and initially plans on 16-hour day operations. Outrider plans to ramp that up to 24-hour operations by 2022. The company refines software and vehicles for autonomous capabilities

“Outrider’s new Advanced Testing Facility mimics the distribution yards of our Fortune 500 customers,” said Andrew Smith, founder and CEO, in a statement. “Operating our yard automation technologies under real-world conditions at both our test site and customer sites enables Outrider to deliver the most reliable and robust yard automation solution in the market. At this new facility, the Outrider System also completes end-of-line testing and calibration before shipping to our customers.”

Officials raised $118 million in funding and have grown the company to more than 140 employees.

The yard has a 152,000-square-foot warehouse “to assemble its Outrider System, which includes converting electric yard trucks into Level 4 autonomous vehicles operating on its proprietary software,” according to a release.

It describes the process like this: the system “hitches and un-hitches trailers, robotically connects and disconnects trailer brake lines, interacts with loading docks, tracks trailer inventory and locations, and centrally manages and monitors all system functions.”

Golden remains the company’s headquarters.

Coming Soon

Shea Homes closed on 185 acres of land in RidgeGate in Lone Tee for the first phase of a 1,900-home master-planned community, RidgeGate Investments Inc. announced.

The site, dubbed “Lyric,” is just east of the Regional Transportation District’s RidgeGate Station east of I-25. Plans call for condos, townhomes and single-family homes.

Other homebuilders will participate in the community, which is part of the larger 3,500-acre (6 square mile) RidgeGate development.

“Lyric will live up to its name — offering a medley of attributes that will mark it as a truly refreshing take on a creative Colorado lifestyle,” said Chetter Latcham, president of Shea Homes Colorado, in a statement. “Lyric will complement RidgeGate beautifully, which is already established as a destination epitomizing the natural approach to urbanism. ... We see this as an opportunity to use our capabilities as a developer and homebuilder to contribute to a new and thoughtful kind of community — one that draws on the best of urban experiences and amenities within the area and combines them with the conveniences of suburban living.”

No word on when dirt will start moving.