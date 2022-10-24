Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.
New Denver hub
Teamwork, a project management platform, opened a new hub in Denver in an effort to expand the company’s North American market, according to a news release.
Founded in 2007, the SaaS (software as a solution) platform supports companies including PwC, The Richards Group, Mullen Lowe and Wonderman Thompson.
Teamwork officials plan to hire 20 new employees by the end of the year with the first hires in sales and customer success roles. Beau Brooks, vice president of worldwide sales, leads the expansion efforts.
Teamwork’s expansion to Denver is fueled, in part, by the first-ever investment of $70 million from Bregal Milestone last year, according to the release. The company is on track to reach $50 million in revenue by the end of 2023.
“We’re really excited to build our team in North America," Brooks said. "I see Teamwork growing significantly over the next couple of years and it starts with this expansion into Denver.”
Now open
The Shade Store, a window treatment shop, opened a new showroom in the Aspen Grove shopping center in Littleton earlier this month, according to a news release.
More than 1,300 exclusive window treatment materials will be available in the showroom, where design consultants can help potential customers create custom shades, blinds and drapery. Inside the showroom, there will be interactive displays of various shades, blinds drapery, hardware and more. Customers can also receive free material swatches.
The Shade Store offers professional measure and installation services in addition to their inventory.
This new showroom is located at 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Unit 420B, Littleton.