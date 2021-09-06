Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Promoted

Colorado Department of Natural Resources promoted Windi Padia to chief operating officer, Executive Director Dan Gibbs announced.

The former Human Resources director, Padia has been with the department for more than 19 years. She also served as northeast deputy Regional manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“I am proud and excited that Windi Padia has agreed to serve as the new chief operating officer for the Department of Natural Resources,” said Gibbs in a statement. She “is a Coloradan through and through, born and raised west of Trinidad in Bon Carbo, Colorado, with one of her first jobs at Spanish Peaks State Wildlife Area. Windi’s 19 year experience with the department, her good humor, strong organization skills, and easy rapport with employees will serve our agency well as she joins a strong leadership team and culture at DNR.”

Padia holds a bachelor’s degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from Princeton University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Colorado Denver.

Meet the new boss

Englewood-based ToolWatch Corp. hired Jay Martin as its CEO, taking the reins from Don Kafka.

Martin, who most recently served as chief operating officer for EagleView Technologies Inc., plans a first-year focus on finding product extension opportunities and implementing marketing and sales campaigns. The company provides tool and equipment tracking and operations management software for oil and gas, construction and utilities industries.

“I have great confidence that under Jay’s leadership, ToolWatch will continue to thrive,” said Kafka in a release. “Martin will be an essential asset as we launch industry-leading product innovations that secure our presence in the global marketplace.”

Kafka’s focus shifts primarily to product development.

“ToolWatch is at the forefront of a new phase in its evolution, and I’m looking forward to learning from Don and working with the ToolWatch team to position the company as a powerful player in its arena,” Martin said in a statement. “Don Kafka literally invented this industry, and he knows what companies actually need in the field. I’m excited to join a company that’s the leader in its field.”

New Hire

The former board chair of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Heather Magic joined Western Alliance Bank as senior vice president of its Settlement Services group.

Though Western Alliance is headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Magic will remain in Denver and serve clients nationally.

"After working with banks across the country, Heather has a deep understanding of what clients are looking for in a banking partner," said Francesca Castagnola, senior managing director of the Settlement Services group, in a statement. "Her addition to our team will strengthen our existing relationships and help us build new ones across the industry."

Magic previously served as vice president of Qualified Settlement Funds and Project Management at ARCHER Systems, LLC. Her Denver work has included serving on the board of directors of Kids in Need Dentistry and Safehouse Denver.

"After the past several years at a startup, I have an entrepreneurial spirit that aligns with the nimbleness and commitment to client service of Western Alliance Bank,” she said in a statement.