Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock shared that his mother, Scharlyne Anita Hancock, passed away via Twitter on Saturday night.

Funeral arrangements are still being planned, he said.

Hancock asked people to donate to The Rose Andom Center, an organization that improves the lives of those suffering from domestic violence by connecting them with resources, in lieu of sending flowers.

"My family and I said goodbye to our matriarch, our beloved 84-year old mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother Scharlyne Anita Hancock," he said via Twitter.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from city leaders and others on social media.