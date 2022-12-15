Mayor Michael B. Hancock issued an emergency declaration Thursday because of the recent influx of immigrants fleeing Central and South America to Denver, which has to date cost taxpayers about $800,000.
Staffing is one of the main drivers of the cost, Hancock said at a press conference.
The mayor’s press conference marked the city’s second briefing in a week on the unfolding immigrant situation.
The city opened its first emergency shelter in a recreation center Dec. 6 and second one Wednesday. Since last week more than 400 immigrants have arrived to the Mile High City, mostly from El Paso, Hancock said.
Roughly 90 immigrants arrived last Monday, triggering a city response to open an emergency shelter. City officials have since opened a second shelter.
“I don’t know when it will stop,” Hancock said.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back later for more details.