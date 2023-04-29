"We don't want to be here."

Denver leaders joined a group of students, parents and teachers on the steps of the capitol and then on a march protesting gun violence Saturday, following Friday's signing of four new gun bills and the shoot-down of an assault weapons ban April 20.

The rally and march, organized by Students Demand Action (SDA), met on the east steps of the capitol Saturday morning and took to the streets, a marching sea of red shirts with signs demanding action against gun violence.

"I was here two months ago for a walkout and two weeks later following yet another one of these types of incidents, I've testified and spoken to legislators and constantly get apologies," Nora, a freshman at East High School and member of SDA said. "I'm speaking today because I'm sick and tired of condolences."

Clara, another member of SDA, said there's a misconception that the students want to be at the capitol rallying.

"It's a Saturday and we're standing on the steps of the capitol pleading that the people that are supposed to protect us actually do," she said. "We don't want to be here. We have been here enough. We shouldn't have to be here again."

On the capitol steps, alongside the students telling stories about losing classmates to gun violence and hiding under desks during lockdowns, Denver Mayoral Candidate Mike Johnston and U.S. Senator Michael Bennet spoke on gun control.

Johnston stood among the students on the steps and commended them for their actions in rallying and pushing for stricter gun laws.

Young people are historically and currently at the forefront of change, Johnston said, as shown Friday when Gov. Jared Polis signed off on four gun bills, which the Democratic majorities controlling Colorado's General Assembly believe will help rein in the state's gun violence problem.

The four bills increase the age for purchase, provide waiting periods, expand the kinds of people who can seek red flag petitions and allow gun violence victims to sue firearm manufacturers and dealers.

"Young people ... got passed yesterday the most historic batch of gun control legislation that this state has seen in over a decade," Johnston said at Saturday's rally.

Despite the progress, however, those fighting for more gun control are "not done yet," Johnston said.

"This job is not done until we come back and deliver an assault weapons ban in Colorado," Johnston said.

Legislation that sought to ban so-called "assault weapons" died early April 20 after three Democrats joined the Colorado House Judiciary Committee's Republicans to kill the bill on a 7-6 vote.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, Democratic Reps. Bob Marshall of Highlands Ranch, Said Sharbini of Westminster and Marc Snyder of Colorado Springs voted down the legislation along with their Republican colleagues after a pair of amendments to ban bump stocks and rapid-fire trigger activators were lost.

Bennet is proud of the gun control bills signed by Gov. Police Friday, but knows more needs to be done at the federal level, he said at Saturday's rally.

"At the federal level, we need a national background check just like the background check we have here in Colorado," Bennet said. "We need to limit the size of magazines just like we have in Colorado and we need to pass a law that says we don't need to manufacture one more of these weapons of war in the United States of America."

Tami Butters, who recently moved to Wheat Ridge from Arizona, volunteers with Moms Demand Action.

Butters, a former first-grade teacher, no longer has children in school, but showed up to Saturday's rally to support the students.

"I've been through a lot of active shooter drills in my life and still have some trauma related to that," Butters said. "I'm excited to see (students) getting involved, so I'm here to support them today."

Butters attended the April 20 hearing for the assault weapons ban and said she was frustrated.

"I felt like all the arguments in opposition to the assault ban are old, tired arguments," Butters said. "I was frustration that there wasn't a little more pushback on the opposition, but I was really impressed with the students that spoke."

Colorado Politics reporter Marianne Goodland contributed to this report.