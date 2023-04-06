Mike Johnston, who is headed for a runoff in the race for Denver mayor, on Thursday announced endorsements from former Colorado House Speaker Terrance Carroll and former Colorado Senate President Peter Groff.

Both highlighted Johnston's work in serving communities he has represented, either as a nonprofit leader or as a legislator.

Carroll pointed to Johnston's work as CEO for a non-profit focused on affordable housing and closing income gaps, while Groff praised Johnston for his time in the Senate after Groff went to work for the Obama administration.

Carroll was the first and so far only African American to become speaker in the state House. Johnston previously earned Carroll's support when he unsuccessfully ran to unseat then Sen. Cory Gardner. Between political runs, Johnston served as president and CEO of Gary Community Ventures, stepping down in November of 2022.

"From his time as a school principal to serving in the state Senate to leading on affordable housing and closing the racial wealth gap as a non-profit CEO, Mike has spent his entire career fighting for the communities in our city who most need a compassionate and effective voice in their corner," Carroll said in a news release. "I know that as our next mayor, he will be the servant-leader that this city needs to make Denver a place of opportunity for everyone.”

Groff was the first African American to serve as the Colorado Senate president. Groff, who was also Johnston's predecessor, representing northeast Denver, described the mayoral candidate as "one of the most innovative and effective leaders in Denver and Colorado" for more than two decades.

"After I left the Senate in 2009, Mike stepped up and represented Northeast Denver with a steadfast conviction to help lift up the communities he served," Groff said. "Mike cares deeply about Denver and its residents, and he has a long track-record of building equity and leveling the playing field for the communities that offer incredible promise and untapped opportunities. I’m proud to endorse Mike for Denver mayor."

Groff joined then-President Barack Obama’s faith-based initiatives center for the U.S. Department of Education, according to a Q&A with Colorado Politics in 2017.

Johnston said he is "incredibly honored" to have gained the endorsement of Carroll and Groff, saying he looks forward to building on their "legacy of making Denver a vibrant, safe, and affordable city."