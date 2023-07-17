Mike Johnston is now the mayor of Denver.

Johnston took the oath of office Monday morning at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, marking the beginning of his administration as the city’s first new mayor in 12 years.

All of the city council's returning and new members have also been into sworn office, along with Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez and Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien.

Johnston was elected in June, emerging as the winner out of a field of 17 candidates over two rounds of elections, to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock, who has led the city since 2011.

Hancock spoke at Monday’s ceremony, in addition to City Council President Jamie Torres, poet Laureate Bobby Lefebre and several faith and community leaders.

Johnston, 48, is a Democrat and former two-term state senator. He grew up in Vail, graduated from Yale and Harvard, and most recently headed Denver-based Gary Community Ventures, a major local philanthropic nonprofit.

