071823-dg-news-inauguration01.JPG

Denver mayor Mike Johnston, flanked by his wife and children, takes the oath of office from Denver District Court presiding judge Nicole M. Rodarte during the inauguration ceremony for city and county of Denver elected officials on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette

Mike Johnston is now the mayor of Denver.

Johnston took the oath of office Monday morning at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, marking the beginning of his administration as the city’s first new mayor in 12 years.

All of the city council's returning and new members have also been into sworn office, along with Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez and Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien. 

Johnston was elected in June, emerging as the winner out of a field of 17 candidates over two rounds of elections, to replace term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock, who has led the city since 2011. 

071823-dg-news-inauguration02.JPG

Denver mayor Mike Johnston, right, hugs outgoing term-limited mayor Michael Hancock after Hancock’s speech during the inauguration ceremony for city and county of Denver elected officials on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

Hancock spoke at Monday’s ceremony, in addition to City Council President Jamie Torres, poet Laureate Bobby Lefebre and several faith and community leaders.

Johnston, 48, is a Democrat and former two-term state senator. He grew up in Vail, graduated from Yale and Harvard, and most recently headed Denver-based Gary Community Ventures, a major local philanthropic nonprofit.

071823-dg-news-inauguration04.JPG

Denver mayor Mike Johnston hugs his wife Courtney after being sworn-in during the inauguration ceremony for city and county of Denver elected officials on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)

Johnston was inaugurated along with Auditor Tim O'Brien, Clerk Paul López and the 13 members of the Denver City Council.

