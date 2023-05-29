Memorial Day honors service members who died in the line of duty, yes, but speakers at the 89th Anniversary of Remembrance at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Monday urged attendees to remember, too, the ideals those people died for.

“We must remember that Memorial Day is not just about honoring those who have fallen, but about reaffirming our commitment to the values that they fought and died for,” said Dr. Carrie Brown, laboratory manager for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. “This is about renewing our pledge to uphold the ideals of freedom, democracy and justice that are the cornerstones of our nation.”

Hunter Semingsen, 10, did just that when, after the ceremony, he walked up to 75-year-old Gilbert Sisneros, a Vietnam veteran, shook his hand and thanked him for his service. Semingsen is a member of the Mountain View Young Marines.

“There’s not too many of us left,” Sisneros said. “First it was the World War II vets. Now it’s us who are going.”

2023 marks the 50th year since the U.S. pulled troops out of Vietnam. Sisneros said he served in 1968-69 and was part of defending against the Tet Offensive.

“I come pay my respects when I can,” he said.

Monday’s ceremony was packed with thousands of attendees, according to organizers’ estimates, and delivered every Memorial Day tradition: A memorial rifle “21 gun” salute; a touching rendition of taps by the Colorado VFW Band and the Littleton Community Music Association; a flyover with the missing man formation; “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper 1SG James DeGeorge, state piper; and the honor bell tolls by the Honor Bell Foundation.

“Yes, this is a solemn day. However, your spirits should be lifted,” said Jeanette Early, past president of the Gold Star Wives of America. “We think about the legacy our loved ones left. A legacy of love: Love for country; love for God; love for family. It’s a legacy of unselfishness thinking more about others than themselves.”

Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director of the Air National Guard, urged every single attendee to stop by one of the more than 180,000 graves in the 216-acre cemetery and reflect during a moment of silence, say the name of the deceased aloud and thank them.

“Each grave here represents a person who served the greatest nation, in the greatest country in the greatest military the world has ever known,” Loh said. “Each name represents a life cut short in defense of this nation. Their death leaves a hole in the hearts of their families and loved ones. It leaves a hole in the fabric of communities that cannot be filled. These are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends and neighbors to us all.”

Michael Kilmer, director for the VA’s Eastern Colorado Health Care System, reminded veterans present of the administration’s commitment.

“Our mission is to fulfill President (Abraham) Lincoln’s promise to care for those Americans who served in our nation’s military, and for their families,” Kilmer said. “You fought for us. It’s time for us to serve you and for us to fight like hell to serve and deliver the care and benefits and services that you so earned.”