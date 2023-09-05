Aurora Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a homicide that occurred last month.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, following an alleged theft and shooting in the Del Mar Park neighborhood, according to a news release from the department.

The boy has not been named, since he's a juvenile.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Paris Street at 4:30 a.m. on August 23rd. Miguel Angel Saucedo Araujo, 49, was found dead in his home from gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Araujo and his son noticed two people allegedly stealing scooters from their backyard. They chased the suspects in a pickup truck, but backed off after the suspects shot at them.

The two returned home. While they were leaving the truck, a vehicle drove past the house and fired off "several rounds into the home," according to the release. Araujo was injured and later died on the scene.

Arapahoe County District Attorney John Kellner will decide whether the suspect will be tried in juvenile or adult court. Eleven factors laid out in Colorado law will guide the decision. They include the age, mental status, and prior criminal history of the suspect, the crime itself, its effect on the community, whether a deadly weapon was used and whether it was pre-meditated. “If convicted of first-degree murder, a juvenile charged in juvenile court is probably going to spend no more than seven years in custody,” 9news legal analyst Scott Robinson said. “In adult court, it's life with parole possible after 40 years." Robinson told 9News, statistically, it’s likely the suspect in this case will be charged in adult court. The police department noted that the case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected. The Denver Gazette's news partner 9News contributed to this story.