The mother and father of a 2-month-old baby were arrested following a statewide Amber alert for the child, according to the Pueblo County's Sheriff's Office.

The baby was found safe.

The baby was reported missing on Tuesday evening from her home in Pueblo West. Authorities said she had been staying with relatives after her mother, Ashley Ardolino, 39, allegedly threatened to harm her.

The baby's father, Luis Novelo-Rojas, 35, and mother had reportedly taken the child from the home, leaving in a forest green GMC Yukon. Authorities soon issued an Amber alert.

Both of the parents were also wanted for unrelated warrants, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle was found abandoned in Aurora on Wednesday. Novelo-Rojas was arrested in Denver on Wednesday night, authorities said.

PCSO announced that the baby had been found safe on Thursday morning. Ardolino was also arrested, authorities added.