Authorities issued an endangered child alert for four children between the ages of 4 – 9 who may be the victims of a parental abduction.

Arapahoe County Sheriffs are on the lookout for a gold or taupe Pontiac Grand Prix with a sunroof and dark tinted windows. The license plate is unknown.

According to Arapahoe County spokesperson Ginger Delgado, the children were in foster care. When their father, Howard Myles, picked them up on Friday for a weekend visit, he didn’t return them. Myles has ties to Texas and Louisiana but sheriffs believe he may still be in Colorado.

“The case has gotten hundreds of shares on our Facebook. We do think the children are in danger. It’s imperative that we find them quickly,” Delgado said.

Myles is described as a 47-year-old Black man who is 5’10” and 170 pounds with short dreadlocks.

All four children are Black and described as follows:

9-year-old Jyron Gardette, male, 4’1” and 60 pounds

8-year-old JeHoward Gardette, male, 3’5” and 48 pounds

7-year-old Heavan Myles, female, 3’10” and 52 pounds

4-year-old Israel Gardette, male, 3’2” and 45 pounds

If you see the vehicle, Myles or the children, please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff dispatch center at 303-795-4711.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.