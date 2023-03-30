The Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out an endangered missing alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night in Burlington, Colorado.

Madison Marie Marolf, 14, is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 160 pounds and is 5-feet-8-inches tall, according to the alert.

Marolf was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of 17th Street in Burlington, according to the alert.

She was wearing a gray pullover hoodie over a yellow Nike shirt, black sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes

Law enforcement is concerned Marolf may be in crisis and are concerned for her safety, according to the alert.

Anyone who sees Marolf is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Burlington Police Department at 719-346-8353 .