The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person and is asking for the public's assistance for any information on him. Jerry Allbright, 53, left his Glen Haven home on foot on Friday and has not been seen since.

Allbright sent a text message to family members early on Saturday saying he was lost in the mountains. After an unsuccessful search, family members called the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 2 p.m.

Despite search and rescue efforts by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Allbright has yet to be found. Multiple agencies, including the Glen Haven Area Fire Department and Larimer County Search and Rescue are assisting with the search.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is not asking for volunteers at this time.

Allbright is a white male with no hair, 5’9" tall, and approximately 180-200 pounds. Cell phone data indicated he was about 1.5 miles west of Fox Creek Road when he sent the message Saturday.

If anyone has seen Allbright, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office asks them to call 970-416-1985 or 911.