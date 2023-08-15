When Larry Price of Westminster started the Youth Model Railroading (YMR) club in 1997, he didn't even like model trains.

"It was for my son," Price said.

He wanted to get his son into a hobby and decided to learn about model trains together. They started going to local clubs.

"Some of the kids at that time were going to an adult club and found it boring," he said. "So, we started our own just for kids. And, honestly, we had no clue what we were going to do."

Now, almost 30 years later, the club received $5,000 in donations to move its non-profit store front Train Shoppe into a larger Westminster location, allowing YMR to continue its mission of teaching children about trains and electronics.

The club is dedicated to enthusiasts between 8-18 years old. The goal is to allow kids to work with their hands to create models and learn about the inner-workings of locomotives — both tiny and colossal.

"Right now we have around 30 kids involved in the club," Price said. "The trains and model trains are their life... From chasing trains to wanting to work on the trains when they grow up, it's what they love."

Price notes that younger club members start by learning to create dioramas and paint trains. Older members begin learning the electronics of the model trains — how to fix and solder them.

The Train Shoppe is an add-on to the club's efforts. The storefront, located at 3973 West 73rd Ave. in Westminster, sells donated model train materials to the public. All proceeds go back into the club and the shop is entirely volunteer run.

When the location next door — almost five-times the size — opened up, Price started a GoFundMe to help move the shop and create a better shopping experience.

After raising $2,500, Jeffrey Kash, assistant vice president of Community Relations from Premier Members Credit Union, matched the donation — raising the overall total to $5,000.

Kash's father had been a train enthusiast and Kash had visited the Train Shoppe before, Price said.

With the GoFundMe and Premier Members Credit Union donations, Price was able to move into the new location, creating a larger space for more dioramas, repairs and customers. The re-opening occurred Saturday.

"At the old store, it would be full with four people," Price said. "It's really helped out. We can now expand and offer the public a better place to buy this stuff."

“We support local community nonprofits like the Youth Model Railroading Train Shoppe with funds to help them grow and flourish for years to come,” Kash said in a press release.