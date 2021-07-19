Wildfires burning across the West caused more than 300 flights delays for planes landing at Denver International Airport on Monday morning, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration created a flight plan for planes landing in Denver because of the smoke in the area.
The flight plan spaced out the number of planes landing at the airport due to visibility issues, which meant fewer planes could land at the same time, said Alex Renteria, a spokeswoman for the airport.
As of 2:15 p.m., 338 flights had been delayed, according to FlightAware.
Planes departing from Denver were not impacted by the flight plan, Renteria said.
Renteria encouraged travelers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Colorado Springs Airport was not affected by the smoke, Dana Shield, a spokeswoman for the airport, said. However, two flights from Denver were diverted to Colorado Springs.