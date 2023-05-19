Liam has been dethroned. The most popular Colorado baby boy name of 2021 was surpassed by Oliver in 2022 by a total of just four babies.

Meanwhile, Olivia held onto the top spot for girls for the third consecutive year, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

Colorado matches the U.S.'s overall most popular female baby name. There were 16,573 new Olivias in the U.S. in 2022. Oliver was the third most popular male name nationally.

Since 2019, Colorado has had 1,242 babies born named Olivia, 1,319 named Liam and 1,221 named Oliver based Social Security card applications data.

Utah mirrored Colorado with Oliver and Olivia at No. 1. Liam and Sophia were most popular in New Mexico. Wyoming favored Noah and Charlotte while Kansas and Oklahoma chose Liam and Olivia most often in 2022.

If you want your baby to stand out name-wise, Waylon and Margot are safe bets. The 100th place names had 65 and 49 infants with those names born in Colorado in 2022.

Colorado's most popular boy names in 2022

1. Oliver, 346

2. Liam, 342

3. Theodore, 290

4. Noah, 280

5. Henry, 253

6. William, 235

7. James, 231

8. Jack, 220

9. Mateo, 215

10. Elijah, 200

Colorado's most popular girl names in 2022

1. Olivia, 300

2. Emma, 274

3. Charlotte, 245

4. Sophia, 209

5. Mia, 203

6. Evelyn, 194

7. Isabella, 176

8. Harper, 175

9. Amelia, 173

10. Ava, 165