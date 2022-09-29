Another parent has been charged in connection with the death of her child related to the drug fentanyl — this time in Weld County. Mystique Sade Wadena was charged Thursday with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance in the death of her 12 year old daughter.
Wadena was using and dealing fentanyl from her Firestone hotel room and asked to see her three children, who were not in her custody, according to a press release from the Weld County District Attorney.
The next night, May 2, paramedics were called to the room and found Wadena's 12 year old daughter unresponsive. The child was taken to Aurora's Children's Hospital and died five days later of acute fentanyl toxicity, the coroner reported. A second minor child who also ingested the fentanyl survived.
Just last week, a Brighton couple was charged with murder in the death of their one year old, who ingested fentanyl that they were selling out of their apartment.
The toddler was the first of five Colorado children to die of fentanyl-involved poisoning this year.
Children didn't die from fentanyl toxicity before the year 2020 according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, which tracks the data.
The Drug Enforcement Administration recently warned parents that the drug cartels may be targeting children by manufacturing multi-colored pills which may be attractive to them. The colorful fentanyl is sometimes referred to as "Skittles," according to the DEA.