The mother of the 5-year-old reported missing from Aurora was arrested and charged Thursday after detectives found human remains of a child in her apartment.

Alexus Tanielle Nelson, 27, was arrested Tuesday on one charge of attempting to influence a public servant, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

She's being held on $100,000 bond, appeared in court Thursday morning to be advised of the charges against her and is due back June 6, according to court records.

Thursday, charges of child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence were added after detectives found the human remains of a child in Nelson's apartment.

The charges come two days after the Colorado Bureau of Investigation released an alert for Nelson and her missing 5-year-old daughter, Maha Li Hobbs.

Police did not confirm that the child remains found in Nelson's apartment belonged to Hobbs. The child's identity is not being released because she is a minor. Investigators are waiting for scientific confirmation and positive identification by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Nelson's arrest and initial charge came from a call to APD dispatchers from an out-of-state person who reported that Nelson, the caller's daughter, made concerning statements to them by text. They expressed concerns about the safety of their granddaughter, according to the release.

Officers responded to Nelson's apartment in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way, where they spoke with Nelson. She told police she gave her daughter up for adoption but could not provide records to prove it.

Investigators could not verify the adoption through state records and arrested Nelson for attempting to influence a public servant.

The investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .