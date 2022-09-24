A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m.
Roughly four hours later, the department confirmed the motorcyclist had died. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will confirm the individual’s identify and cause of death. The police department has not released additional information.
This is a developing story.