Colorado State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist Tuesday.

Troopers responded to the crash on C-470 near mile post six near Quincy Avenue and Bowles Avenue in Jefferson County, according to a news release.

The initial investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling westbound on C-470 weaving in and out of traffic behind a gray Audi SUV.

The front of the motorcycle hit the left rear of the SUV, seriously injuring the motorcycle's 32-year-old rider, according to investigators.

The SUV left the scene and its driver has not been identified.

The run vehicle is believed to be a gray Audi SUV with damage to the left rear and license plate 448 0408. Police are not sure what state the plate is from.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information and has not spoken to investigators is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1A231388.

The Denver Gazette reached out to CSP for the identity of the motorcyclist and a police report. They have not responded.